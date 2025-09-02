Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work launches 2nd ‘Sustainable Volunteering Competition’

SHARJAH, 2nd September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work (SAVW) has launched the second edition of the "Sustainable Volunteering Competition", which will target institutions that work with children and schools throughout the UAE. The competition is accessible to government-, private-, and community-based organisations, with each participant presenting best practices, events, and projects aimed at developing a culture of volunteerism among students.

SAVW's competition aims to showcase innovative and sustainable volunteering practices and activities that emphasise the significance of voluntary labour as an intrinsic component of national and social identity and are in line with the country's sustainable development goals.

Applications will be accepted until 25th September, with winners to be notified and rewarded in early 2026.

Suad Al Shamsi, Executive Director of SAVW, stated that the competition encourages activities aimed at promoting and achieving sustainable development within communities, particularly in raising children who embrace a culture of volunteerism. She underlined that the competition aims to promote positive change by instilling volunteer values and practices in students' awareness and behaviour.

She explained that the judging panel will consider submissions based on three broad criteria: planning (20%), which emphasises vision and innovation in volunteering; implementation (40%), which reflects organisation, supervision, documentation, and adherence to community values; and results (40%), which assess social impact and beneficiary satisfaction. These requirements enable student groups to demonstrate their pioneering role in community service and sustainability by launching creative initiatives that can be scaled up later.