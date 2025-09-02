Khalifa University, HENSOLDT France to advance research in cryptographic security

ABU DHABI, 2nd September, 2025 (WAM) -- Khalifa University of Science and Technology and HENSOLDT France, subsidiary of global leader in sensor solutions for security applications HENSOLDT, have announced the signing of a research agreement to launch a collaborative project titled ‘Next-Generation Cryptographic Security: Safeguarding Against Machine Learning and Emerging Threats’.

The agreement was signed by Professor Ahmed Al Durra, Associate Provost for Research, Khalifa University and Philippe Guibourg, President, HENSOLDT France, in the presence of officials from both partners at the Khalifa University Main Campus. The research partnership will focus on three key topics related to cryptographic security and efficiency in cybersecurity strategies.

Professor Ahmed Al Durra said, “Collaborating with HENSOLDT reflects Khalifa University’s commitment to delivering impactful research in areas of strategic importance to the UAE and the world. In the face of a rapidly evolving digital world, our leading academic expertise will help advance the resilience of critical systems and create new opportunities for postgraduate researchers to engage in high-level cybersecurity work.

Our combined expertise in cryptography, AI, and error-correcting codes will guide the research toward both academic and applied outcomes, with potential for future commercialisation and deployment.”

Philippe Guibourg said, “This agreement demonstrates the commitment to scientific collaboration between the two sides to provide security solutions for the future in an increasingly complex digital world. Next generation cryptographic security safeguarding against machine learning and emerging threats is a highly specialised and pioneering field where interdisciplinary collaboration between academic excellence and industrial expertise is not only desirable but necessary.”

The project will cover three areas such as ‘Machine learning and Neural network, the new adversary of cryptography implementers’, ‘Protecting Dilithium against both SCA and FIA’ aimed at ensuring security against physical data leaks, and ‘Efficient implementation of countermeasures on lightweight cryptography’ with the aim of increasing security without slowing down performance.



