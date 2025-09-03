UAE expresses solidarity with Sudanese people; conveys condolences over victims of Darfur landslide

ABU DHABI, 3rd September, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Sudanese people over the victims of the devastating landslide in the Darfur region, which resulted in the deaths of more than a thousand people and the destruction of the village of Tarasin in the mountainous Jebel Marra area.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) conveyed the UAE’s sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the people of Sudan over this tragedy, reaffirming that the UAE stands in solidarity with the Sudanese people during this difficult time.