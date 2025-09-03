Belgium's declaration of its intention to recognise Palestinian State reflects growing international support for Two-State Solution: GCC Chief

RIYADH, 3rd September, 2025 (WAM) --Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Tuesday welcomed Belgium's declaration of its intention to recognise the Palestinian state.

He affirmed that this declaration reflects “increasing regional and international support for the two-state solution and embodies the principles and values stipulated in international charters and resolutions in support of the Palestinian cause.”

He also urged other countries to recognise the State of Palestine, calling for a unification of efforts aimed at achieving a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution, the Arab Peace Initiative, and international legitimacy resolutions.​