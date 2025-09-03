Nahyan bin Zayed visits ADIHEX 2025

ABU DHABI, 3rd September, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, has visited the 22nd edition of Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX 2025) and attended a number of local and international pavilions.

H.H. Sheikh Nahyan toured the Abu Dhabi Sports Council pavilion and commended the initiatives and programmes being showcased, and praised the council’s role in promoting sports as a key pillar of Abu Dhabi’s development.

Sheikh Nahyan praised the organisers and emphasised the event’s role in raising awareness on the importance of heritage sports, while preserving authentic Emirati customs.



