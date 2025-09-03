Joint Operations Command, UAE Search and Rescue teams depart for Afghanistan relief mission

AFGHANISTAN, 3rd September, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a team from the Joint Operations Command and the UAE Search and Rescue Team today departed the country for Afghanistan to commence humanitarian and relief tasks, including search and rescue operations, to begin search and rescue missions and support those affected by the earthquake that struck the eastern regions of the country.

Upon arrival, the teams will immediately conduct field assessments in coordination with local authorities to enhance the effectiveness of search and rescue operations, broaden the scope of response, provide logistical and relief support to affected areas, and work to save as many lives as possible by rescuing survivors from under the rubble.

The UAE Search and Rescue Team’s efforts coincide with the dispatch of urgent humanitarian assistance by the UAE through its humanitarian arm, the Emirates Red Crescent, comprising essential relief supplies, medical aid and shelter tents, to support those affected and to help alleviate the impact of the disaster on affected families.

This comes as part of the UAE’s immediate humanitarian response to those affected by natural disasters and various crises, reflecting its international responsibilities, humanitarian mission, and dedication to promptly supporting vulnerable communities across the globe.

