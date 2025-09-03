Korea logs faster-than-expected GDP growth in Q2

SEOUL, 3rd September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Republic of Korea's economy grew faster than earlier estimated in the second quarter driven by strong exports and improved private consumption, central bank data showed Wednesday.

The country's real gross domestic product (GDP) - a key measure of economic growth - increased by 0.7 percent in the April-June period compared with the previous quarter, 0.1 percentage point higher than the earlier forecast, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea.

The second-quarter growth rate marks the highest since the first quarter of 2024, when GDP expanded by 1.2 percent.

On a year-on-year basis, the economy expanded 0.6 percent in the second quarter, which is also 0.1 percentage point higher than the earlier estimate.

