Eurozone inflation rises slightly in August

FRANKFURT, 3rd September, 2025 (WAM) -- Eurozone inflation rose slightly in August, remaining close to the European Central Bank's target of 2 percent.

Data released by the European Union's statistics office showed Tuesday that inflation in the 20 countries using the euro rose from 2 percent in July to 2.1 percent last month, driven by higher unprocessed food prices and less pressure from lower energy costs.

Meanwhile, core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, stood at 2.3 percent, compared with expectations of a 2.2 percent decline.

