Eastern Economic Forum kicks off in Russia's Vladivostok

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, 3rd September, 2025 (WAM) -- The 10th Eastern Economic Forum kicked off in the city of Vladivostok in the Russian Far East today under the theme “The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity.”

The forum, hosted at the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University, will continue until 6th September with wide international and local participation.

Representatives from over 70 countries and territories are participating in the forum, with the largest delegations coming from Vietnam, India, China, Laos, Malaysia, and Thailand.

In 2024, the forum drew over 7,000 participants from 75 countries, including business leaders and diplomats from 16 countries.

This year, more agreements are expected to be signed than in 2024, when 313 agreements worth over 5.5 trillion rubles (US$68.2 billion) were concluded, including 27 with foreign organisations.

The 2025 edition features more than 100 events as part of its business programme.

