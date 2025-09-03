UAE Team Emirates-XRG wins stage 10 at Vuelta a España

MADRID, 3rd September, 2025 (WAM) -- With yet another outstanding performance at the Vuelta a España, Jay Vine won stage 10 from the breakaway. The Australian used his devastating form to drop all of his rivals and claim his second win of the race, and in doing so, he extends his lead in the King of the Mountains jersey.

Coming immediately after the rest day, Vine’s latest victory takes UAE Team Emirates-XRG to four stage wins from this year’s Vuelta a España, with 11 days of racing yet to go. The Emirati squad now sits on 77 wins for the 2025 campaign, as Vine and his teammates go in search of history in the team’s ninth season.

Vine’s latest success came at the expense of Pablo Castrillo (Movistar), who proved the second-best rider from the breakaway on the day.