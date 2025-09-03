Sharjah Summer Promotions 2025 wraps up with AED800 million in sales

SHARJAH, 3rd September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), in cooperation with the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), concluded the 2025 edition of Sharjah Summer Promotions with a grand celebration at City Centre Al Zahia.

The campaign marked a milestone in positioning Sharjah as a regional leader in shopping, tourism, and family entertainment, generating over AED800 million in revenue and delivering significant value to the local economy.

This year’s campaign featured over 1,000 retail outlets, shopping centres, hotels, and tourist destinations. Discounts reached up to 75% across a wide selection of products from top local and global brands.

The 2025 edition introduced innovative strategies blending retail and leisure. Highlights included the launch of “Shamsa”, a new mascot symbolising summer joy, and “Shamsa Entertainment City” at Expo Centre Sharjah. A smart digital platform was also introduced to manage electronic raffles and enhance visitor interaction.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, noted that the success of the campaign reflects Sharjah’s long-term strategic vision to position the emirate as a sustainable commercial and tourism destination. He emphasised that public-private sector collaboration plays a critical role in supporting a resilient and diverse economy.

Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCTDA, highlighted the remarkable achievements of this year’s edition, including the economic returns and high visitor turnout. He affirmed Sharjah’s commitment to combining authenticity with modernity to offer unique experiences in tourism, retail, and entertainment.

Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, said the campaign succeeded in delivering an integrated and engaging family experience. Its meticulous planning and innovation positioned the shopping season as a key driver for Sharjah’s retail and tourism sectors.

