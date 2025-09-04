UN Chief 'seriously concerned' about Israeli attack on UNIFIL

NEW YORK, 4th September, 2025 (WAM) – UN Chief Antonio Guterres denounced on Wednesday an Israeli attack near a United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) contingent.

"The Secretary-General expresses serious concern about the incident that took place on 2 September in which Israel Defense Forces drones dropped grenades in the vicinity of UNIFIL peacekeepers who were carrying out mandated tasks in support of the implementation of Security Council resolution 1701," UN Secretary General Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said at a news conference.

Dujarric added, "One grenade impacted within 20 meters and three within approximately 100 meters of UN personnel and vehicles. The drones were observed returning south of the Blue Line."

The incident occurred just days after the UN Security Council unanimously renewed UNIFIL’s mandate for what is expected to be its final time on August 28.