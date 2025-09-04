UN Secretary General 'profoundly saddened' by deadly floods in Pakistan

NEW YORK, 4th September, 2025 (WAM) – UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday voiced deep sorrow over the devastating floods in northern Pakistan, which have killed hundreds and displaced millions.

“The Secretary-General is profoundly saddened by the recent floods in northern Pakistan, which have reportedly claimed more than 400 lives,” his spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, said in a statement.

The disaster — driven by a “severe monsoon exacerbated by climate change” — has affected around 1.5 million people, leaving hundreds of thousands in urgent need of humanitarian assistance, according to the statement.

It added that “more than 3,000 homes, over 400 schools, and some 40 health facilities have been damaged.”