Korea posts current account surplus of US$10.78 billion in July

SEOUL, 4th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Republic of Korea logged the largest current account surplus for any July driven by solid exports and an increase in income from equity, central bank data showed Thursday.

The country's current account surplus reached US$10.78 billion in July, extending its surplus streak to the 27th consecutive month, according to data compiled by the Bank of Korea.

Korea has reported a current account surplus every month since May 2023, Yonhap News Agency reported. While the July figure marked the highest for that month on record, the surplus narrowed from the all-time monthly peak of US$14.27 billion in June.

During the first seven months of this year, the cumulative current account surplus stood at $60.15 billion, compared with $49.21 billion recorded during the same period last year.