Researchers develop gel to help chemotherapy patients keep hair

WASHINGTON, 4th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Researchers at Michigan State University have developed a shampoo-like gel that could help chemotherapy patients protect their hair from falling out during treatment.

Tested in animal models and published in Biomaterials Advances, the hydrogel delivers vasoconstrictor drugs directly to the scalp, narrowing blood vessels and reducing the flow of toxic chemotherapy drugs to hair follicles.

Currently, the only approved treatment to prevent chemotherapy-induced hair loss is the use of cooling caps, which researchers say are costly and often associated with side effects.

The gel is designed to absorb significant amounts of water and deliver lidocaine and adrenaline to the area of application over an extended period. These drugs reduce the exposure of hair follicles to chemotherapy, which typically kills or damages them, resulting in what researchers describe as a “dramatic reduction” in hair loss.

Bryan Smith, Associate Professor of Biomedical Engineering at Michigan State University, said the need to address chemotherapy-induced hair loss remains unmet. He added that he was inspired to develop the gel after discussions with those most affected by the problem.

For practical use, the gel responds to temperature changes. At body temperature, the gel is thick to allow it to cling to the scalp, while at cooler temperatures it thins out, enabling it to be washed away easily.

