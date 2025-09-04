SCCI highlights ‘Emirati Goldsmiths’ at Japan Jewellery Fair 2025

SHARJAH, 4th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) took part in the Japan Jewellery Fair (JJF) 2025, one of Asia’s premier events for the jewellery industry, held from 26th August to 1st September. Represented by its flagship initiative, "Emirati Goldsmiths", the Chamber aimed to open global market opportunities for Emirati designers as part of its broader strategic vision.

Led by Mona Sultan Al Suwaidi, Director of the Executive Office of SCCI’s Chairman and head of the Emirati Goldsmiths Platform, the delegation included a distinguished group of Emirati designers. Their collections, blending authentic Emirati heritage with modern global trends, attracted strong interest from international visitors and experts, reinforcing the UAE’s growing influence in the jewellery sector.

The Chamber’s agenda included B2B meetings with key buyers and distributors, as well as exposure to Japan’s latest consumer and design trends. These interactions boosted commercial partnership opportunities and opened new avenues for trade exchange and national industry development.

As part of the exhibition programme, the delegation participated in artistic workshops, including a specialised session on glass painting. These creative engagements contributed to the designers’ growth and professional development.

Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, described the Chamber’s participation as a strategic investment in national talent and a new entry point into a key global market. He reaffirmed the Chamber’s role in advancing Sharjah’s and the UAE’s economic diversification and global trade presence.

Mona Sultan Al Suwaidi highlighted the Emirati Goldsmiths Platform’s dual focus on commercial exposure and capacity building. She noted that designers showcased innovative work based on prior experience in major European and Asian jewellery fairs, presenting collections that exemplified the excellence of Emirati craftsmanship.

The programme included visits to prestigious institutions such as HIKO MIZUNO College of Jewellery in Tokyo, where delegates explored advanced training programmes, and Mikimoto Pearl Island, a leader in cultured pearl production. These visits provided valuable insights into sustainable practices, design innovation, and marketing, while strengthening cultural ties through shared heritage in pearl diving.