UAE to host 'European Tour Group Sustainability Awards' 2025

DUBAI, 4th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The European Tour Group announced that the UAE will host the European Tour Group Sustainability Awards 2025 on 12th November, as part of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, the season-ending event of the Race to Dubai.

The hybrid-format ceremony will honour winners from Europe, the Middle East and the rest of the world across five categories: Venues, Staging, Operations, Tech and Innovation, and Catering. One winner will be selected from each geographical region.

Entries are open until midnight on 2nd October 2025. To be eligible, submissions must relate to projects or initiatives delivered between 1st September 2024 and 1st October 2025.

The judging panel comprises a mix of experts in golf tournament operations and sustainability, including representatives from the GEO Sustainable Golf Foundation.

Nine tournaments in the Middle East, including seven held in the UAE, are eligible to compete for the awards.

As part of its Green Drive sustainability programme, the European Tour Group has pledged to halve operational and tournament greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and achieve net-zero carbon by 2040.

