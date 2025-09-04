Emirates Global Aluminium posts AED15.08 billion revenue in H1

ABU DHABI, 4th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) today reported revenues of AED15.08 billion (US$4.11 billion) for the first half of 2025.

EGA delivered underlying Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (underlying EBITDA) of AED3.82 billion ($1.04 billion). Menwhile, EGA’s underlying net profit before GAC adjustments was AED1.63 billion ($445 million).

The company's primary hot metal production remained steady at 1.34 million tonnes. Cast metal output totalled 1.41 million tonnes, with EGA Leichtmetall contributing 10 thousand tonnes and EGA Spectro Alloys 33 thousand tonnes.

EGA sold 1.37 million tonnes of cast metal to over 400 customers in more than 50 countries, up from 1.31 million tonnes in H1 2024.

The share of value-added products - ‘premium aluminium’- rose to 84 percent (H1 2024: 82 percent). Higher billet, slab and purity sales offset softer demand for foundry amid weaker-than-expected performance in the automotive sector.

Sales of low-carbon aluminium brands also grew. EGA sold 52 thousand tonnes of CelestiAL solar aluminium (including 19 thousand tonnes of CelestiAL-R with recycled content), up from 44 thousand tonnes in H1 2024.

During the period, EGA signed a supply agreement with Hyundai Mobis for up to 15 thousand tonnes of CelestiAL per year by 2026. RevivAL recycled aluminium sales surged to 41 thousand tonnes, from just two thousand tonnes in H1 2024.

Al Taweelah alumina refinery produced 1.14 million tonnes of alumina in the first half of 2025, slightly down from 1.22 million tonnes in H1 2024, primarily due to the need to use alternative bauxite sourced from suppliers outside Guinea.

To mitigate this, EGA implemented modifications to enhance the refinery’s efficiency in processing other bauxite types. While Australia remained the main source of bauxite during the period, EGA signed an agreement in June 2025 with the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation to explore long-term offtake arrangements and collaborate on rail and port infrastructure to support expanded production in the Republic of Ghana.

EGA advanced its strategic growth agenda in H1 2025, and announced the progression of plans to develop the first new primary aluminium production plant in the United States since 1980.

The plant in Oklahoma is expected to have a production capacity of between 600 thousand tonnes and 750 thousand tonnes of primary aluminium per year, nearly doubling the United States’ aluminium production capacity. Construction is expected to begin after a bankable feasibility study and by the end of 2026, with first hot metal by the end of the decade.

In recycling, EGA made significant progress. EGA Spectro Alloys completed a 55 thousand tonnes per year expansion in Minnesota, reaching first hot metal in early July. Total capacity now stands at 165 thousand tonnes, with full ramp-up expected in Q1 2026.

In the UAE, construction of the country’s largest aluminium recycling facility in Al Taweelah is ahead of schedule and budget. Construction completion is currently 72 percent complete with first hot metal expected during the first quarter of 2026.

During H1 2025, EGA signed an MoU with RTX and Tawazun Council to establish EGA as a new producer of gallium, and is currently in the preparation phase of launching a feasibility study for the potential facility in Al Taweelah.

Digitalisation delivered AED48 million ($13 million) in financial impact in H1 2025, with 22 new use cases developed. Since 2021, EGA’s Industry 4.0 programme has generated AED440 million ($120 million) in value through more than 80 use cases and 22 digital products.

In support of the UAE’s Operation 300bn industrial growth strategy, EGA sold 153 thousand tonnes of cast metal to local customers (H1 2024: 149 thousand tonnes).

