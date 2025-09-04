UAE highlights sustainable housing initiatives at 2nd Gulf Housing Conference in Kuwait

KUWAIT, 4th September, 2025 (WAM) -- A UAE delegation, headed by Eng. Mohammed Al Mansouri, Director-General of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, participated in the second Gulf Housing Conference, organised by the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Held in Kuwait, the event saw the participation of senior officials, experts, and specialists in the housing and urban development sector from across the GCC countries.

The conference was widely attended by delegations from member states, where participants discussed key future directions for developing sustainable housing projects, as well as the latest global best practices in the field.

As part of the conference, Al Mansouri took part in a specialised panel discussion titled: Sustainable Housing Models in GCC Countries. The session addressed several key themes, including the integration of smart technologies in housing projects, strengthening public-private partnerships, and reviewing policies and legislation that support the development of integrated urban communities.

During the session, participants emphasised the importance of establishing a joint GCC knowledge platform for sharing data and experiences. This would enhance regional integration in the housing sector, support social stability, and contribute to improving the quality of life for citizens across GCC member states.

Al Mansouri affirmed that the UAE leadership places great importance on supporting and strengthening joint GCC cooperation across various fields, particularly in the housing sector, which is a key pillar for ensuring social stability and advancing sustainable development.

He praised the significant progress achieved through Gulf cooperation in this vital sector and emphasised the UAE’s eagerness to continue effective coordination and support for joint initiatives that contribute to improving quality of life and promoting integrated urban development in line with the aspirations of GCC citizens.

Al Mansouri said, “Gulf cooperation in the housing sector is a fundamental pillar for strengthening family stability in the region and for building an integrated residential environment that fosters social security and supports the sustainable development goals of GCC countries.”

He explained that the UAE represents a leading model in the field of sustainable housing, having successfully developed modern projects that rely on smart solutions and eco-friendly designs, aligned with the objectives of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision. He emphasised that the UAE views sustainability as a necessity, not a choice, and works closely with its GCC counterparts to strengthen regional integration and develop joint solutions that ensure the well-being of Gulf citizens.

He added, “The UAE has achieved notable milestones in the housing sector, including the provision of thousands of modern homes for citizens and the adoption of innovative models that prioritise energy efficiency and sustainability. These efforts have positioned the UAE among the global leaders in quality of life and urban community planning.”

He also highlighted the UAE’s experience in the housing sector, noting that the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme stands as a pioneering model in the region, thanks to the significant accomplishments it has achieved since its inception. The programme has successfully met the needs of thousands of Emirati families by providing modern housing that aligns with their requirements, contributing to social stability, enhanced well-being, and improved quality of life.

