Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed: Philanthropy had deep roots in UAE

ABU DHABI, 4th September, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affair, Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, and of the Board of Trustees of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, affirmed that Philanthropy had deep roots in the UAE. Since the founding of the country, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan consistently instilled among the citizens and residents the values of goodness, giving and generosity regardless of origin, race, creed, nationality or sect, H.H. said in a statement on the International Day of Charity, which is celebrated on September 5 every year.

H.H. continued: "Under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the country considers that providing humanitarian assistance to people facing disasters and conflicts is of the highest priority.”

He noted that the UAE's humanitarian efforts in various countries and communities are closely followed by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, with the aim of ensuring a helping hand to all those in need across the world.

H.H. further explained that the UAE — its leadership, government, and people — is deeply committed to charitable work, helping the distressed, and supporting the afflicted, stemming from the principles of the shared noble human values. This approach, which forms the ninth in the UAE’s fifty principles confirms that the UAE’s foreign aid is an integral part of its ethical commitments towards less fortunate peoples.

He emphasised that the charitable efforts, contributions, and initiatives launched from the UAE to the world reflect the timeless Emirati ideals that seek to promote values of kindness, brotherhood, volunteerism, and loyalty from one human being to another anywhere and at any time.