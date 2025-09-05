Chairman of UAE Aid Agency: UAE’s charitable initiatives promote culture of shared responsibility in giving, generosity

ABU DHABI, 5th September, 2025 (WAM) – Dr. Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, has emphasised that the UAE’s charitable initiatives promote a culture of shared responsibility in giving and generosity, and actively contribute to improving the lives of millions of people around the world.

The UAE continues its leading global role in delivering tangible impact to various nations and underprivileged communities through efficacious and sustainable global initiatives that drive collective progress across all fields and sectors, he said in a statement on the occasion of the International Day of Charity, observed annually on September 5.

Dr. Al Ameri noted that charitable programmes in the UAE were an integral part of the country's forward march and its ethical commitments toward the most vulnerable and needy populations, regardless of religion, race, colour, or culture.

The UAE remains committed to its international humanitarian responsibilities—both in delivering aid and in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) related to humanitarianism, and development, such as eradicating poverty, ending hunger, ensuring good health and well-being, providing quality education, and securing clean water, he added.

He also highlighted that UAE’s charitable initiatives had a globally positive and impactful role, particularly in providing food aid, medicine, healthcare, education, clean water, and emergency shelter during humanitarian crises.

More broadly, he continued, these efforts also support communities facing developmental challenges and difficult climate conditions. UAE’s contributions help build strong and prosperous societies and embody the shared global responsibility to create a more inclusive and sustainable world for all.

