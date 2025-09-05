UAE says Israel's annexation of West Bank or any part of occupied Palestinian territories constitutes 'red line'

CAIRO, 5th September, 2025 (WAM) – Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, UAE Minister of State, said that “Israel’s annexation of the West Bank or any part of the occupied Palestinian territories represents a red line, and taking such a step would undermine regional security.”

Al Marar stressed that the United Arab Emirates remains committed to its firm position in supporting the protection of Palestinian rights and the two-state solution, as the only path to achieving a just and comprehensive peace.

He explained, during a joint press conference with Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, following the conclusion of the 164th session of the Council of Arab Foreign Ministers — chaired by the UAE — that the meetings witnessed extensive discussions which led to full consensus among the ministers and heads of delegations on all agenda items.

Foremost among these were stopping the genocide being carried out by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people and rejecting any Israeli attempts to liquidate the Palestinian cause through displacement or the annexation of occupied territories, he said.

He added that the UAE continues to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and is proceeding, within the framework of its relations with sisterly Arab states, to find a solution that ensures halting the war and restoring stability in the Strip, followed by necessary political and humanitarian arrangements.

For his part, Ahmed Aboul Gheit confirmed that the Arab ministers agreed on moving in two main directions in the coming stage: working to stop the genocide immediately, and preserving the project of an independent Palestinian state as the core of the cause and the key to achieving peace.

Aboul Gheit pointed out that Egypt and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia submitted a joint draft resolution on “Arab Cooperation in the Middle East,” which was unanimously adopted. The resolution reflects the unified Arab position rejecting any infringement on the sovereignty of Arab states, upholding the two-state solution as the sole framework for ending the Palestinian–Israeli conflict, as well as calling for an international conference to implement the two-state solution and to increase international recognition of the State of Palestine.