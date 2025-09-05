Latest European Media Industry Outlook calls to embrace tech innovation, user-centric business models

BRUSSELS, 5th September, 2025 (WAM) – The European Commission's latest European Media Industry Outlook points to digital innovation and user-centric models holding deep potential for Europe's high quality audiovisual sector.

As the sector continues to evolve at a rapid pace, the Media Industry Outlook offers a number of key insights for the future scaling up, competitiveness, independence and appeal of European media: putting users and consumers at the core of business development strategies to appeal to larger audiences; increasing investment in and take up of EU-based technologies, including artificial intelligence; utilising Europe's rich intellectual properties to stand out in an increasingly crowded landscape.

The Commission has put forward several initiatives to those ends. Between 2021 and 2027 the EU is investing €1.6 billion in the sector under the Creative Europe programme Media and cross-secotiral strands. In the next Multiannual Financial Framework, the Commission is also proposing ‘AgoraEU', a new programme worth € 9 billion for culture, media and civil society to, among others, increase the competitiveness of the cultural and creative sectors, in particular the media and audiovisual industries.