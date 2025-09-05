European Commission launches consultation to develop guidelines, Code of Practice on transparent AI systems

BRUSSELS, 5th September, 2025 (WAM) – The European Commission will help deployers and providers of generative AI systems to detect and label AI generated or manipulated content. This will help to ensure that users are informed when they are interacting with an AI system. To that end, the Commission has launched a consultation to develop guidelines and a code of practice on AI transparency obligations, based on the provisions of the Artificial Intelligence Act (AI Act).

The AI Act requires deployers and providers of generative AI to inform people when they are interacting with an AI system, as well as when they are exposed to emotion recognition or biometric categorisation systems, and to content generated or manipulated by an AI system.

The Commission invites providers and deployers of interactive and generative AI models and systems as well as biometric categorisation and emotion recognition systems, private and public sector organisations, academic and research experts, civil society representatives, supervisory authorities and citizens to share their views by 2 October 2025.

The consultation is accompanied by a call for expression of interest, open until 2 October, for stakeholders to participate in the creation of the Code of Practice.

The AI Act, which entered into force on 1 August 2024, will foster responsible and trustworthy AI development and deployment in the EU. The transparency obligations will be applicable from 2 August 2026.