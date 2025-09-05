Early Bird Passes opened for 8th Sharjah Film Platform

SHARJAH, 5th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah Art Foundation has opened Early Bird Pass for the 8th edition of Sharjah Film Platform, which will run from 14th to 23rd November at Mirage City Cinema, the open-air theatre in Sharjah’s historical quarter, as well as other cinemas across Sharjah.

This year’s lineup includes On Becoming a Guinea Fowl (2024) by Rungano Nyoni. Set in Zambia, this comedy-drama has received wide acclaim on the international festival circuit, including the Un Certain Regard – Best Director Award at Cannes Film Festival.

Another highlight of the programme is Universal Language (2024), directed by Matthew Rankin. The film is shot in a style that mimics the films of the 1970s Iranian New Wave.

Also featured is L’mina (2025) by Randa Maroufi, a poetic short film that captures the fading industrial legacy of Jerada, a former mining town in Morocco. The film won the Leitz Cine Discovery Prize at Cannes Film Festival this year.

Supported by Sharjah Art Foundation’s Short Film Production Grant, Yathoom (2025), a drama on surviving trauma and loss by Emirati filmmaker Hana Kazim, will also be screened.

Early Bird Passes are available for one month only through the Sharjah Art Foundation website.