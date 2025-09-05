Sharjah Business Women Council to spotlight female startups at Expand North Star 2025

SHARJAH, 5th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Business Women Council (SBWC) has announced an exceptional opportunity for the UAE’s most innovative female tech entrepreneurs, and is now accepting applications from UAE-based, women-led startups to receive fully-sponsored participation at Expand North Star 2025 in Dubai from 12th to 15th October.

This sponsorship is designed to propel local talent onto the global stage, and will select eight UAE-based founders to exhibit their businesses at the international event, gaining unparalleled access to a network of global investors, venture capitalists, and industry leaders.

Furthermore, all sponsored startups will be automatically entered into the event’s flagship ‘Supernova Challenge,’ the world’s largest startup pitch competition, which boasts a prize pool of $214,000 in equity-free grants.

Commenting on the announcement, Maryam Bin Al Shaikh, Director of SBWC stated, “Beyond our comprehensive business ecosystem at SBWC, one of our core missions is to ensure that the pioneering women shaping the UAE’s economy have the opportunity to excel on the global stage. By empowering our members at Expand North Star, we not only support their growth, but position them to become the next generation of leaders shaping innovation for the entire region. The ‘Supernova Challenge’ is where great ideas meet global opportunity, and we are proud to open that door for female-led startups.”

The sponsorship package guarantees each selected startup a prime exhibition pod at Expand North Star 2025, ensuring their venture is seen by thousands of attendees from over 100 countries; and the automatic entry into the ‘Supernova Challenge’ presents a chance to pitch live before an elite panel of judges for a share of the significant cash prizes, including a $100,000 top award.

