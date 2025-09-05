Wildfires are fuelling air pollution, WMO says

GENEVA, 5th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Wildfires likely to have been made more frequent by climate change made significant contributions to air pollution last year, according to a report by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) on Friday.

The World Health Organisation says ambient air pollution causes 4.5 million premature deaths a year, and the WMO report for 2024 pointed to pollution hotspots in places that experienced intense fires such as the Amazon basin, Canada, Siberia and central Africa.

As global warming driven mostly by fossil fuel emissions alters weather patterns, wildfires have become more frequent and extensive around the globe, adding to the airborne particles also produced by the burning of coal, oil, gas and wood as well as transport and farming.

"Wildfires are a big contributor to particle pollution and the problem is expected to increase as the climate warms, posing growing risks for infrastructure and ecosystems and human health," the WMO said in a statement.

Though the report covers 2024, the WMO also said record wildfires in southern Europe this year had contributed to pollution across the continent.