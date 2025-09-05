Dubai launches initiative to repaint graffiti-affected walls

DUBAI, 5th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Municipality has launched a community initiative to repaint walls affected by random graffiti across the city.

The initiative is being implemented in cooperation with the Nabd Al Emarat team, registered on the Community Development Authority’s platform, and volunteers from the Volunteers.ae platform.

More than 60 volunteers have so far joined the effort, helping repaint over 200 walls and restoring visual harmony to public spaces.

Abdulaziz Al Baloushi, Director of the Building Control Section at Dubai Municipality, said that a detailed action plan was developed to identify graffiti-affected areas, with colour matching carried out to ensure seamless repainting that meets high quality standards.

The campaign promotes civic engagement and supports the UAE’s designation of 2025 as the Year of Community.

Residents and property owners praised the initiative as an important step towards preserving Dubai’s urban aesthetics. Volunteers noted that the initiative not only enhances the city’s appearance but also fosters a culture of community involvement and social responsibility.