Jordan records hottest August on record, with new temperature highs

AMMAN, 5th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Jordan endured its most extreme heatwave on record last month, with several weather stations logging unprecedented temperatures, according to data released Wednesday by the Meteorological Department.

Between 7th to 15th August, the kingdom was hit by an intense heatwave that pushed daytime highs 6 to 12 degrees Celsius above seasonal averages for seven consecutive days.

On 13th August, Aqaba’s King Hussein International Airport recorded 49.6 °C, the highest ever in Jordan’s climate archive, Petra News Agency reported.

Other records included 47.5 °C in southern Azraq on 10th August, 45.2 °C in Zarqa on 13th August, and 44.6 °C at Queen Alia International Airport on the same day. Unprecedented nighttime lows were also reported, with 35.5 °C in Ghor al-Safi and 35 °C in Aqaba.

The department noted the rest of the month brought more typical summer conditions, though scattered thunderstorms between 10th and 13th August triggered flash floods in parts of the south and east.

