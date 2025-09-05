Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy welcomes new cohort of future diplomats

ABU DHABI, 5th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) has welcomed its latest cohort of students for the 2025–2026 academic year.

This includes the 11th cohort of students enrolled in the Post-Graduate Diploma in UAE Diplomacy and International Relations (PGD), the 9th cohort in the Master of Arts in Global Affairs and Diplomatic Leadership (MAGAD), the 5th cohort in the Master of Arts in Humanitarian Action and Development (MAHAD), and the 2nd cohort in the Master in International Law, Human Rights and Diplomacy (MILAD) programmes.

The Future Diplomats welcoming event took place at AGDA’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the UAE President, Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University and member of AGDA’s Board of Trustees; Dr. Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs; Nickolay Mladenov, Director-General of AGDA; and Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director-General of AGDA.

In his opening remarks, Zaki Nusseibeh highlighted the evolving nature of Emirati diplomacy, describing it as a strategic instrument to advance development and foster global peace.

He said, “Diplomacy is no longer confined to political negotiation alone. It has become a strategic tool for building economic partnerships that drive national development, a humanitarian bridge that delivers hope and support to peoples in times of hardship, and a means of strengthening the country’s foreign relations while expanding its presence and influence regionally and globally.”

For his part, Dr. Sultan Al Neyadi underlined the importance of youth in shaping the present and future of the UAE and in bolstering its global standing.

He stated, “The UAE has always been keen to uphold the message of peace, tolerance, and openness to the world as part of its national approach within the framework of comprehensive development. These principles have never been mere slogans, but rather a reality we live, a policy we practise, and a deeply rooted doctrine in its international relations. Since its founding, the UAE has recognised that the true investment in the future of this message lies in empowering its youth to be ambassadors who carry the values of the country in international forums.”