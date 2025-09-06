Arab FMs affirm support for Lebanon's sovereignty; call for exclusive state control of weapons

CAIRO, 6th September, 2025 (WAM) – The Council of the Arab League of, at the level of foreign ministers, concluded its 164th ordinary session, which was held under the presidency of the United Arab Emirates.

The council affirmed its full support for Lebanon's sovereignty, independence, and the territorial integrity. They stressed the need to adhere to the United Nations Charter and relevant Security Council resolutions, particularly Resolution 1701, to ensure the protection of Lebanon's rights and national security.

In its final resolutions and recommendations, the council emphasised support for the Lebanese government's decision on the exclusive state control of weapons across all Lebanese territories. This includes the withdrawal of weapons from all Palestinian and non-Palestinian armed groups, and their surrender to the Lebanese army, based on the Taif Agreement and relevant international resolutions. The resolution is intended to enhance the sovereignty of the Lebanese state and protect its institutions.

The council strongly condemned repeated Israeli attacks on Lebanese territory, considering them a blatant violation of Lebanese sovereignty and a flagrant breach of international law and the UN Charter. It called on the international community to take urgent action to stop these continuous violations and support Lebanon in facing escalating Israeli threats.

The Arab foreign ministers reiterated their support for the Lebanese government's efforts to maintain internal stability and strengthen state institutions. They welcomed the financial, economic, and security reform plans adopted by the Lebanese government, calling on the international community to provide the necessary support for Lebanon to address the repercussions of the economic and humanitarian crisis and protect its vital infrastructure.

It also affirmed its strong support for Lebanon's right to invest in its natural resources in its territorial waters, welcoming the southern maritime border demarcation agreement and the opportunities it provides to enhance economic development and protect Lebanon's sovereign rights. It called for full commitment to the terms of the agreement and ensuring the stability of the region.