Pan-Arab condemnation of Israeli plans for Palestinian displacement

ARAB CAPITALS, 6th September, 2025 (WAM) – Arab countries today strongly condemned statements attributed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the displacement of Palestinians from their land, considering them a flagrant violation of international law and an attempt to ‘liquidate’ the Palestinian cause.

Egypt affirmed its categorical rejection of turning its territory, via the Rafah crossing, into a gateway for the displacement of Palestinians, warning that these calls open the door for war crimes and will lead to regional chaos.

The Kingdom Saudi Arabia strongly condemned the statements, affirming its full support for Egypt, and stressed the need to hold Israel accountable for crimes of genocide.

On the Gulf level, Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, described the statements as a public call to commit a full-fledged crime of ethnic cleansing.

Qatar considered the statements an extension of the approach of the war of genocide and policies of collective punishment.

For its part, Kuwait affirmed its complete rejection of any attempts at displacement and called on the Security Council to work to end the genocide and collective punishment to which the Palestinian people are subjected.

In Jordan, the Kingdom condemned the statements issued by extremists in the Israeli government, describing the displacement of Palestinians as a war crime that it will confront with all its capabilities, and announced its support for the Egyptian position.

All statements agreed that comprehensive peace will only be achieved by ending the occupation and establishing an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, calling on the international community to bear its responsibilities to protect Palestinians and support their continued presence on their land.