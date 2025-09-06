ChatGPT users in Korea top 20 million in August: data

SEOUL, 6th September 2025 (WAM) -- The number of ChatGPT users in Korea surpassed 20 million for the first time last month, data showed Tuesday.

The monthly active users (MAUs) of ChatGPT, a generative artificial intelligence (AI) service developed by OpenAI, reached a monthly record of 20.31 million in August, sharply up from 4.07 million a year ago, according to the data compiled by industry tracker Wiseapp Retail.

The figure represents about 40 percent of the country's 50.12 million smartphone users. By gender, the share was nearly even at 50.1 percent for men and 49.9 percent for women.

Nearly 70 percent of users were in their 20s, 30s and 40s, according to the data.