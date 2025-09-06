UAE Joint Operations Command team continues humanitarian mission in Afghanistan

KUNAR, Afghanistan, 6th September 2025 (WAM) -- A team from the UAE Joint Operations Command continues its humanitarian mission in support of those affected by the earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan.

As part of the UAE’s humanitarian air bridge, organised through the UAE Aid Agency and its humanitarian arm, the Emirates Red Crescent, 31 trucks loaded with essential food supplies, medical aid, and shelter tents were delivered and distributed to affected families in Kunar Province to help alleviate the impact of the disaster.

These efforts come within the UAE’s rapid humanitarian response to natural disasters and crises worldwide, reflecting its unwavering commitment to extending assistance to those in need across the globe.

The team began its humanitarian and relief mission upon arrival last Wednesday, in line with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to support those affected by the earthquake.