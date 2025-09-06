Arab Parliament condemns Israeli statements on displacing Palestinians

CAIRO, 6th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Arab Parliament strongly condemned statements made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in which he openly called for the displacement of the Palestinian people from the Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing, describing the remarks as a continuation of Israel’s decades-long policy of ethnic cleansing and forced displacement.

Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, stressed that such illegitimate and unacceptable calls constitute a flagrant violation of international law, international humanitarian law, the Geneva Conventions, and relevant UN resolutions.

He also underscored that they also represent an assault on the Palestinian people’s right to remain on their land, establish their independent sovereign state, and pose a direct threat to international peace and security.

He emphasised that forced displacement is a war crime that does not lapse with time, underscoring that the Palestinian people remain steadfast in their land and will reject any schemes aimed at uprooting them from their homeland.

Al Yamahi reaffirmed the Arab Parliament’s categorical rejection of all attempts to displace Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank, or any part of the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as its rejection of any efforts to liquidate the Palestinian cause, affirming full support for the unified Arab stance against such measures.

He urged the international community, the UN Security Council, and the United Nations to assume their legal, moral, and humanitarian obligations to stop these serious violations. He stressed the need to end incitement by Israeli leaders, to provide international protection for the Palestinian people, and to support their pursuit of the legitimate right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent, sovereign state. He affirmed that this is the sole path toward achieving a comprehensive and just peace that guarantees security and stability across the region.