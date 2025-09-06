GCC honours Sheikha Shamma bint Mohammed Al Nahyan for pioneering role in social work

KUWAIT, 6th September 2025 (WAM) -- The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has honoured Sheikha Dr. Shamma bint Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Chairperson of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural and Educational Institutions, recognising her as a pioneering figure in community-based social work in the UAE.

The recognition was announced during an official ceremony organised by the GCC Secretariat General on the sidelines of the 11th meeting of the Committee of Ministers of Social Affairs/Development of the GCC countries, held last week in Kuwait, with the participation of senior officials and ministers from across the region.

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of the State of Kuwait; Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, GCC Secretary-General; Dr Amthal Al Huwailah, Minister of Social Affairs and Family and Childhood Affairs of the State of Kuwait, and other sheikhas, along with the GCC Ministers of Social Development.

The UAE’s Ministry of Community Empowerment, which officially nominated Sheikha Shamma for this honour, praised her institutional and community role, noting that her cultural, educational, and youth initiatives have significantly contributed to empowering various segments of society, strengthening national identity, and instilling authentic Emirati values in future generations.

The Ministry also highlighted the Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural and Educational Institutions as an inspiring regional model for their diversity of initiatives and wide reach within the community.

This recognition is part of a broader GCC framework to honour pioneering figures in community work, aimed at encouraging individuals and institutions across the member states to launch innovative social initiatives and showcase successful experiences for regional benefit.

Sheikha Dr. Shamma bint Mohammed Al Nahyan expressed her appreciation for the honour, emphasising that it reflects the UAE leadership’s commitment to empowering community work.

She described the award as both an honour and a responsibility to continue advancing cultural and social initiatives through the Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural and Educational Institutions.