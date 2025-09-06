GCC Statistical Affairs Permanent Committee reviews joint strategic plan

AL JABAL AL AKHDAR, Oman, 6th September, 2025 (WAM) – Participants at the 12th meeting of the GCC Permanent Committee for Statistical Affair in Oman stressed the importance of the strategic plan for joint GCC statistical action, deemed a roadmap for the next phase of sustainable development.

The meeting, organised by the GCC Statistical Centre (GCC-Stat), discussed various topics of significance to supporting decision-making at a regional level. It exchanged views about the initial draft of a strategic plan for joint GCC statistical action (2026–2030). The plan lays pillars for upgrading the GCC statistical system in a manner that supports the integration and use of data in serving development policies.

The committee also discussed a proposal to draft the first GCC voluntary report aimed to monitor the progress made in achieving the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

It also underlined the importance of a proposal to initiate a GCC Environmental Performance Index that is envisaged to comprise indicators to assess the functioning of GCC national statistical bodies.