Network connectivity impacted as Microsoft reports multiple subsea fiber cuts in Red Sea

WASHINGTON, 7th September, 2025 (WAM) – Microsoft announced on Saturday that some Azure users might experience higher latency because of multiple undersea fiber cuts in the Red Sea.

Azure users may experience increased disruptions when traffic from the Middle East originates in or terminates in Asia or Europe, the company said in a service health status update.

Multiple subsea fiber optic cables in the Red Sea suffered simultaneous cuts on September 6, 2025, disrupting global internet and communications traffic. While connectivity remains available, rerouting has resulted in increased latency and congestion on key routes.

"Undersea fiber cuts can take time to repair, as such we will continuously monitor, rebalance, and optimiSe routing to reduce customer impact in the meantime. We'll continue to provide daily updates, or sooner if conditions change," Microsoft said.