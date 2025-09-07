Australia backs medical research in Southeast Asia, Pacific

CANBERRA, 7th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Australia’s government on Saturday announced the launch of a project to support medical research in Australia, Timor-Leste, Indonesia and other countries across Southeast Asia and the Pacific.

Penny Wong, Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs, and Mark Butler, Australian Minister for Health and Ageing and Minister for Disability and the National Disability Insurance Scheme, said in a joint statement that through the National Health and Medical Research Council's (NHMRC) Centres of Research Excellence (CRE) grant scheme, 24 research leaders and their teams will be supported with $72 million. The funding aims to tackle some of the toughest medical challenges and turn world-class research into real solutions.

The project also aims to develop more effective vaccines and support collaboration and transdisciplinary action between human health, animal health, and ecosystems to address challenges that affect the Pacific and/or Southeast Asia.