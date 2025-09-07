At least 60 killed in gunmen attack in Nigeria's northeast

ABUJA, 7th September, 2025 (WAM) -- At least 60 people, including seven soldiers, were killed in a nighttime assault on a village in northeastern Nigeria's Borno State to which people had returned only last month following years of displacement.

The attack on Darul Jamal, near Banki in the Bama local government area, occurred around 8:30 pm on Friday, when armed fighters stormed the community, shooting indiscriminately and setting homes ablaze.

Northeastern Nigeria has endured more than a decade of violence led by Boko Haram and other armed groups, leaving tens of thousands dead and displacing millions within the country and across borders.