Sabalenka beats Anisimova to retain US Open women's singles title

NEW YORK, 7th September, 2025 (WAM) -- World number one Aryna Sabalenka retained her US Open crown with a battling 6-3 7-6(3) win over American eighth seed Amanda Anisimova in the US Open women's final on Saturday, underlining her claim as the modern queen of the hardcourt.

The Belarusian has not missed a hardcourt major final since 2022. Her latest trophy brings her Grand Slam haul to four, as she became the first woman to win back-to-back US Opens since Serena Williams claimed three straight from 2012 to 2014.

The clash between two of tennis's hardest-hitting, biggest-serving women boiled down to unforced errors as Sabalenka kept them to 15 compared to 29 from the racket of her opponent.