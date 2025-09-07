ERC delivers first batch of medical aid to Afghanistan

KABUL, 7th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has delivered the first shipment of Emirati medical aid to support the Afghan people and ease the suffering of those affected by the recent earthquake that struck several regions.

The initiative is part of urgent relief efforts ordered by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with close follow-up from H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC, underscoring the UAE’s long-standing humanitarian approach in assisting disaster-hit communities.

The aid delivery reflects the country’s commitment to providing relief to those in need worldwide, in line with its principles of promoting global solidarity and leadership in humanitarian assistance.

A joint operations team began work immediately upon arrival in Afghanistan last Wednesday, coordinating with local authorities and health institutions to distribute the supplies and help strengthen the medical sector’s capacity to cope with the aftermath of the disaster.