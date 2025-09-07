TRENDS participates in 'Spiritual Silk Road' conference in Brazil

ABU DHABI, 7th September, 2025 (WAM) -- TRENDS Research & Advisory participated as a Research Partner in the 6th International Conference - Spiritual Silk Road: The Role of Moral Values in Bridging Nations and Continents.

The conference was held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, from 4th to 5th September, with the participation of leading scholars, thinkers, and religious leaders worldwide.

Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al Ali, CEO of TRENDS, delivered a keynote speech stating that the conference has become an essential platform for dialogue, acquaintance among people of diverse cultures and religions, and discussion of religious developments.

Dr. Al-Ali stated that all religions, without exception, call for coexistence and tolerance among their followers and other sects, religions, and ethnic groups. All religions affirm human dignity, the right to difference, and the necessity of ensuring justice and mercy for all, without discrimination. Historically, pluralism has served as a source of enrichment, contributing to the development of inclusive civilisations rather than division.

He explained that extremism and radicalisation are society’s most significant challenges. The problem does not lie in religions and their teachings, but rather in those who attempt to reinterpret tolerant religious values based on extremist visions and ideologies that are far removed from the true and lofty purposes of religion.

On the sidelines of the conference, TRENDS participated in the accompanying exhibition, presenting a selection of its most prominent research and knowledge publications. Its research team also held discussions with prominent figures and thinkers on strengthening research cooperation and partnerships to support global intellectual dialogue.