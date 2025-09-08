Japan logs current account surplus of $18.1 billion in July

TOKYO, 8th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Japan posted a current account surplus of 2.68 trillion yen ($18.1 billion) in July, the Finance Ministry said Monday.

The surplus in the current account balance, one of the widest indicators of international trade, decreased 19.1 percent from the previous year, the ministry said in a preliminary report.

The country's goods trade registered a deficit of 189.4 billion yen, with exports decreasing 4.9 percent to 9.01 trillion yen.

Among other key components, the surplus in primary income, which reflects how much Japan earned from overseas investments, stood at 4.07 trillion yen, Kyodo News quoted the ministry as saying.

The services trade deficit widened to 695.6 billion yen from 581.4 billion yen, while the travel surplus decreased slightly to 529.8 billion yen from 542.9 billion yen, indicating foreign visitors’ spending in Japan continued to exceed Japanese spending abroad.

The number of foreign visitors to Japan rose 4.4 percent year-on-year to about 3.44 million, while outbound Japanese travellers increased 14.9 percent to around 1.21 million.