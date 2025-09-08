Meeting of Muslim Religious Leaders of BRICS Countries honours TRENDS

ABU DHABI, 8th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Meeting of Muslim Religious Leaders of BRICS Countries honoured TRENDS, represented by its CEO, Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, with the “Personality of the Year 2025” award, in recognition of his scientific and research efforts in supporting the Sustainable Development Goals. The award coincided with the 11th anniversary of the establishment of TRENDS Research & Advisory.

The award was presented by Sheikh Ravil Gainutdin, Grand Mufti and Chairman of the Religious Board of Muslims of the Russian Federation, in the presence of Dr. Khalifa Mubarak Al Dhaheri, Chancellor of Mohammed bin Zayed University for Humanities, and Dr. Ali Hussein Al-Zoghbi, President of the Federation of Muslim Associations in Brazil (FAMBRAS).

The recognition took place on the sidelines of the VI International conference “Spiritual Silk Road: the Role of Moral Values in Bridging Nations and Continents”, held in Rio de Janeiro, in which TRENDS is participating as a research partner.

The recognition highlighted Dr. Al-Ali’s distinguished career and TRENDS’ achievements in research and knowledge production over the past 11 years, while underscoring the centre’s pivotal role, together with its team, in consolidating rigorous scientific and academic approaches, fostering global intellectual dialogue, and promoting a culture of research both regionally and internationally.

Dr. Al-Ali expressed his pride in receiving this recognition, noting that the honour is a collective achievement for TRENDS’ researchers, thinkers and experts, who work tirelessly to enrich human knowledge through their rigorous research and scholarly output.

He emphasised that this award is not merely a personal accolade, but a recognition of TRENDS’ vision and mission in advancing enlightened thought and fostering the values of tolerance, peace and coexistence.

