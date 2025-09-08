EWEC receives 3 proposals for development of Taweelah C Independent Power Producer project

ABU DHABI, 8th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) has received three proposals for the development of the Taweelah C Independent Power Producer (IPP) project from a consortium comprised of Al Jomaih Energy and Water Company and Sembcorp Industries, a consortium consisting of Sumitomo Corporation, Korea Overseas Infrastructure and Urban Development Corporation, and Korean Midland Power, and a consortium comprised of Korea Western Power Company, Etihad Water and Electricity, and Kyuden International.

The new carbon-capture-ready Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) plant will be located in the Al Taweelah Power and Desalination Complex, approximately 50 kilometres North-East of the city of Abu Dhabi.

EWEC is leading the decarbonisation of Abu Dhabi's electricity and water supply, driving the UAE's net-zero transition through the diversification of energy sources and the development of carbon-capture-ready, high-efficiency, transitional power assets such as Taweelah C that will facilitate the integration of increasing amounts of renewable energy, and ensure energy security.

In addition, as part of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi’s successful IPP programme, the project is expected to contribute to Emiratisation targets by supporting the inclusion of UAE Nationals across key roles, thereby supporting national workforce development goals.

Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Chief Asset Development & Management Officer of EWEC, said, “As the UAE transitions to a clean energy future, gas-fired plants like Taweelah C are integral to maintaining energy security. High-efficiency natural gas facilities provide the necessary reliability and flexibility to support the increasing integration of renewable energy sources into the power grid, in addition to assistance during peak demand periods. By 2030, we forecast that over half of Abu Dhabi's electricity capacity will be provided from renewable and clean energy sources.”

As the UAE makes significant strides in clean energy adoption, energy-efficient projects such as Taweelah C will play a crucial role in enhancing grid stability.

Taweelah C will serve as a critical transitional asset, combining energy efficiency and operational agility to maintain system resilience. Its flexible generation capabilities will support the large-scale integration of intermittent renewable energy sources, such as solar power, while ensuring consistent, reliable power delivery.

The project reflects EWEC’s broader strategy to deliver 10GW of installed solar PV capacity by 2030 and 18GW by 2035, contributing to collective efforts to achieve the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy’s (DoE) Clean Energy Strategic Target 2035 for Electricity Production in Abu Dhabi and the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.

The Taweelah C project reflects EWEC’s long-term strategy to transform the nation’s energy infrastructure while fostering economic development, creating high-skilled jobs, and contributing to national sustainability goals.

The plant will have a capacity of 2.5 gigawatts and is expected to achieve commercial operations in Q4 2028. The awarding announcement and the execution of the Power Purchase Agreement are expected to take place in Q4 2025.

