China sends first batch of earthquake aid to Afghanistan

KABUL, 8th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The first batch of emergency earthquake relief supplies provided by the Chinese government to Afghanistan arrived in Kabul on Sunday.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), the shipment included tents, blankets and other urgently needed items for quake-hit areas.

Bao Xuhui, Charge d’Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Afghanistan, said, "The Chinese government immediately decided to provide emergency humanitarian supplies worth 50 million yuan (about US$7 million) to Afghanistan, mainly consisting of 350 tents and 3,000 blankets. It is hoped that these supplies will help the disaster-stricken people overcome their difficulties as soon as possible."

More batches of relief supplies from China will be sent to Afghanistan in the coming days.

A devastating 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan last Sunday, causing severe damage.

The death toll from the powerful earthquake had climbed to 2,205, with 3,640 others injured, the Afghan Red Crescent Society reported Thursday.