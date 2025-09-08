2025 National Fuel Station Safety and Security Campaign concludes successfully

ABU DHABI, 8th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The sixth edition of the National Fuel Station Safety and Security Campaign has successfully concluded. The campaign was organised by the Joint Committee for Security and Safety, chaired by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, in collaboration with the General Directorate of Civil Defence at the Ministry of Interior, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution (ADNOC Distribution), Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat) and Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC).

Coinciding with Fuel Station Safety Day, the campaign was launched on 17th July 2025. It was held under the slogan "Safety is a Commitment, Not a Choice," emphasising the importance of adhering to preventive behaviours and proper procedures at fuel stations.

Over its six-week duration, the campaign witnessed widespread engagement from various segments of society and made a notable contribution to raising public awareness and encouraging compliance with safety guidelines and instructions. This reflects the campaign's significance in promoting a culture of safety and embedding sound practices at fuel stations.

The campaign concluded with tangible results, achieving a public awareness rate of over 98 percent, according to data from field and digital surveys. The awareness messages reached various segments of society, including both citizens and residents of multiple nationalities.

The awareness programmes were diverse, encompassing direct field activities and innovative media campaigns across digital platforms, which contributed to wide and impactful public engagement.

Eng. Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, praised the pivotal role played by the National Fuel Station Safety and Security Campaign in raising awareness and promoting a culture of prevention at fuel stations.

He said, "Over the past six consecutive years, the campaign has proven to be an effective platform for driving positive behavioural change within society and enhancing individual compliance with safety instructions and guidelines."

Major General Dr Jassim Mohammed Al Marzouqi, Commander-in-Chief of Civil Defence at the Ministry of Interior, affirmed that this campaign reflects the constructive cooperation between the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the General Command of Civil Defence, ADNOC, Emarat and ENOC, with the aim of promoting preventive awareness and reinforcing a culture of safety within the community.

He pointed out that Civil Defence places the safety of fuel stations among its top priorities through annual awareness plans, practical guidelines and field training exercises to protect lives and property. He called on community members to adhere to safety instructions, emphasising that these simple measures help reduce risks and support the UAE's vision of becoming one of the world's leading countries in safety and security.

Ali Khalifa Al Shamsi, CEO of Emirates Petroleum (Emarat), said, "Safety is not just a priority for us—it is a core value that we uphold in every aspect of our operations. In line with this commitment, we are proud to support the annual National Fuel Station Safety and Security Campaign, organised by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure. This campaign reflects our shared dedication to protecting our employees and customers, and to ensuring safe experiences across all our fuel stations."

For his part, Hussain Sultan Lootah, Acting CEO of ENOC Group, said, "As a long-standing partner in the National Fuel Station Safety and Security Campaign, we at ENOC reaffirm our full commitment to promoting a culture of safety and responsibility across all our operations. The campaign's consistent success over the past six years is clear evidence of the vital importance of collaboration among all stakeholders in safeguarding our communities."

Eng. Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution, said, "ADNOC Distribution is a key partner in the country's various transportation and mobility operations. Therefore, safety for us is not a seasonal campaign, it is a deeply rooted work culture that we live by every day."

