UAE Media Council to showcase human‑centred media regulation at IGCF 2025

DUBAI, 8th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Media Council will participate in the 14th International Government Communication Forum (IGCF 2025), organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, taking place on 10-11 September at Expo Centre Sharjah under the theme “Communication for Quality of Life”, with a programme spanning 22 interactive platforms.

The Council’s participation underscores a commitment to media policies that enhance digital quality of life and foster a responsible, values‑aligned media environment.

The Council will showcase its integrated regulatory framework, including clear content standards and an age‑classification policy, designed to protect national values and identity while enabling positive, practical communication across digital platforms.

With a human‑centred approach to innovation, UAEMC aligns with national artificial intelligence (AI) guidelines to ensure emerging technologies in media are used responsibly, ethically, and in a way that protects families and preserves cultural values.

Mohammed Saeed Al Shehi, Secretary-General of the UAE Media Council, said, “IGCF has become a leading platform to engage with local and international partners and share best practice in communication and media. The UAE Media Council’s participation reflects our belief that quality of life begins with quality media regulation, and that building a responsible media environment is a direct investment in people and society.”

He added, “Our participation will spotlight the Advertiser Permit, which organises advertising by content creators on social media according to clear standards.”

The UAE Media Council also empowers creators through clear, flexible rules - most notably the Advertiser Permit for social platforms - that support meaningful content and raise transparency in digital advertising. Together with practical standards, these measures help advance digital quality of life and position media as an active partner in societal awareness and government communication.

During the forum, the UAE Media Council will also pursue cooperation agreements at the forum, with planned memorandum‑of‑understanding signings to expand creator training, standards literacy and measurement across the ecosystem.

In line with the forum’s focus on food security, public health, education, environmental sustainability and the green economy, the Council will highlight how transparent advertising rules and practical content standards improve public trust in health and nutrition messages, support media literacy and encourage purposeful storytelling that benefits daily life.

At the Council’s interactive pavilion, visitors can learn about digital advertising standards, explore practical content guidelines and register interest in the Advertiser Permit through an on‑site explainer and a short interactive awareness activity. Prospective partners can also discuss collaboration opportunities and register their interest with the Council team. This reflects UAEMC’s mission to make media a tool for empowerment and positive audience engagement, supporting quality of life and the UAE’s Year of Community 2025 objectives.

IGCF 2025 will convene global leaders and experts to explore how strategic communication advances quality of life, with a focus on five priorities: food security, public health, education, environmental sustainability, and the green economy.

Across keynotes, panels and workshops, the forum will spotlight practical solutions and global experiences that strengthen communication between governments and communities and enhance quality of life worldwide.

