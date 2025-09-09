'International community failing people of Gaza', says UN's top human rights official

GENEVA, 9th September, 2025 (WAM) -- United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, Monday condemned Israel for mass killing of Palestinian civilians in Gaza and hindering of sufficient lifesaving aid.

At the 60th session of the Human Rights Council, Turk criticised the international community’s failure to prevent the horrific crimes in Gaza.

“Israel’s mass killing of Palestinian civilians in Gaza; its infliction of indescribable suffering and wholesale destruction; its hindering of sufficient lifesaving aid and the ensuing starvation of civilians; its killing of journalists, UN staff and NGO workers; and its commission of war crime upon war crime, are shocking the conscience of the world. I am horrified by the open use of genocidal rhetoric, and the disgraceful dehumanization of Palestinians by senior Israeli officials,” he said.